Out of favour Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has completed a move to Celta Vigo, the La Liga club announced on Sunday.

Celta Vigo have made an official announcement to confirm that they have reached an agreement with La Liga champions Barcelona over deal for wantaway midfielder Denis Suarez. The Spaniard has signed a four-year contract with the Galician club, with reports pointing towards a €16 million deal between the two clubs.

Suarez, 25, started out at the Celta Vigo youth academy before ending up at Barcelona in 2013 after having spent a couple of years with the Manchester City youth setup in England. The midfielder spent the 2014-15 season away on loan at Sevilla, before completing a permanent transfer to Villarreal in 2015.

Suarez impressed in his debut campaign with the Yellow Submarine, which prompted Barcelona to re-sign him in the subsequent summer. But, upon returning to Camp Nou, the 25-year-old was not able to nail down a starting spot for himself with the Catalans.

Suarez made 71 appearances for Barcelona between 2016 and January 2019, before joining Premier League heavyweights Arsenal on loan in search of regular first-team football. However, the midfielder endured a torrid time in England, turning out just six times before returning to Camp Nou before the end of the season owing to an injury.

Given the wealth of options in the middle of the park for Barcelona, more so following the summer arrival of Dutch superstar Frenkie de Jong from Ajax, there was no room for Suarez in Ernesto Valverde’s squad. And the La Liga champions, who are looking to invest in other areas of the squad, are keen on offloading the deadwood from the squad, that included Suarez.

Arsenal had the option of signing Suarez permanently, but decided not to trigger that option. Despite his struggles over the past season, there was no shortage of suitors for the 25-year-old Spaniard.

And Barcelona, have reached an agreement with the midfielder’s boyhood club Celta Vigo for a reported €16 million transfer. Spanish publication Sport outline the details of this deal, with €12.9 million being the initial cash payment, while the remaining €3.1 million are add-ons.

Suarez has signed a four-year contract with his boyhood club, meaning he will be tied at the Balaidos till the summer of 2023. After a rather underwhelming time at Barcelona, the 25-year-old is set for a new journey at Celta Vigo, and it remains to be seen if he can revitalise his career with the Sky Blues.